Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Sells 5,788 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,069,000 after acquiring an additional 470,700 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,399.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co ( KO ) opened at $45.59 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $194,286.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Vetr upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

