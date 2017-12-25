Regions Financial (RF) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Regions Financial (NYSE RF) opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.14%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 98,133.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

