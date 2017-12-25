Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,276 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $144,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.3% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) opened at $108.67 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $164,130.00, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

