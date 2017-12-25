Range Resources (RRC) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Vetr raised shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.02 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Shares of Range Resources (RRC) opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,070.00, a PE ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 0.91. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

In other news, Director Anthony V. Dub sold 2,897 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $46,525.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 30,920 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $505,851.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $729,007 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 166.2% during the second quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 6,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 240.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

