Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Quotient Technology reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Quotient Technology (NYSE QUOT) traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. 1,094,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,048.46, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of -0.14. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

In related news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 411,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $6,909,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven R. Boal sold 209,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $3,562,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,783 shares of company stock valued at $14,527,992 in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 78,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc is a provider of digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to engage shoppers through personalized and targeted promotions and media. Through the Company’s platform, CPGs and retailers are able to use online and in-store point-of-sale (POS) shopper data and analytics.

