QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $113.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.64 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.
In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $680,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Bennewitz sold 9,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $525,414.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,933. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 7,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.
