QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust ( QTS ) opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2,700.00, a PE ratio of 148.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $113.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.64 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $680,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Bennewitz sold 9,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $525,414.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,933. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 7,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/qts-realty-trust-inc-qts-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-70-per-share-keycorp-forecasts.html.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.