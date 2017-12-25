Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Nomura began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Securities cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 15,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $1,274,318.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,696 shares of company stock worth $4,519,191. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo (QRVO) opened at $67.69 on Monday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,630.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

