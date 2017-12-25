Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ PLSE) opened at $23.43 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $388.68 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 22,901 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $521,913.79. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,820,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,649,491.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Maky Zanganeh bought 4,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 332,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/pulse-biosciences-plse-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, formerly Electroblate, Inc, is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.