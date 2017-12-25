Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ PLSE) opened at $23.43 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $388.68 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc, formerly Electroblate, Inc, is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue.
