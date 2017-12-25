Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Public Service Enterprise Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8823636047589 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.07. 2,277,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,328. The firm has a market cap of $25,840.00, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $968,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 33,000 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,653,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,798.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,951 shares of company stock worth $13,045,041. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

