Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 516 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of BIO-TECHNE worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Corp ( TECH ) opened at $128.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,790.00, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $95.68 and a twelve month high of $136.39.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $144.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $145.00 target price on BIO-TECHNE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

