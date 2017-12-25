ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ProPhase Labs earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8520454681844 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of ProPhase Labs (PRPH) traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,230. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.16. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 307.58%.

ProPhase Labs declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 1,700,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through a tender offer. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 364,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $839,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,167.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 1,695,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $3,899,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,423,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,487. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes a range of homeopathic and healthcare products. The Company is engaged in the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and natural base health products, including supplements, personal care and cosmeceutical products. The Company’s products include TK Supplements and ORXx Complete.

