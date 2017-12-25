Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.14

News stories about Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plumas Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2329827679151 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) opened at $22.95 on Monday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $115.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary subsidiary is Plumas Bank. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) up to maximum insurable amounts insures the Bank’s deposit accounts. The Bank operates through its approximately 10 branch networks.

