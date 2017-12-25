News stories about Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plumas Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2329827679151 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:
- BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp Says Board Approved Co’s Cash Non-Equity Incentive Plan For 2018 (feeds.reuters.com)
- Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) EVP Sells $144,640.00 in Stock (americanbankingnews.com)
- What You Must Know About Plumas Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PLBC) Risks (finance.yahoo.com)
- ETFs with exposure to Plumas Bancorp : December 18, 2017 (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) opened at $22.95 on Monday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $115.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.57.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.14” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/plumas-bancorp-plbc-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-14.html.
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary subsidiary is Plumas Bank. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) up to maximum insurable amounts insures the Bank’s deposit accounts. The Bank operates through its approximately 10 branch networks.
Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.