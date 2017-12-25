Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 270,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mastercard by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,567.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $856,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.59.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) opened at $150.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160,040.00, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.98 and a 1 year high of $154.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

