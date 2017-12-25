Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 23,938 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $90,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 417,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 683,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 31,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 559,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at $153.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116,336.89, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.15%.

Honeywell International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

In other news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $194,432.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,932.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,897,298.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 23,938 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/pictet-asset-management-ltd-acquires-23938-shares-of-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.