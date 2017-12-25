Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 240.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,759,000 after buying an additional 2,972,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,796,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,421,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,960,000 after buying an additional 2,330,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,999,000 after buying an additional 2,139,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,284,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,665,000 after buying an additional 1,869,411 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $135.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. ( NYSE:PM ) opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $162,540.00, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.97 and a twelve month high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

In other news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $11,811,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

