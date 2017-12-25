Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PAHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ PAHC) opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,340.00, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

