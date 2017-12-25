Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Corp

Asset Advisors Corp decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,574,000 after buying an additional 9,339,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after buying an additional 9,239,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,713,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,871,000 after buying an additional 7,649,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,818,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,519,000 after buying an additional 5,281,314 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at $36.14 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $215,420.00, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.53%.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

In related news, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,918.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $1,327,248. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-sold-by-asset-advisors-corp.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.