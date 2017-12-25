Perry Ellis International (PERY) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perry Ellis International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Ifs Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perry Ellis International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Perry Ellis International (PERY) opened at $25.56 on Friday. Perry Ellis International has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.47, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Perry Ellis International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

