Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.44% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE PEI) opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.35. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/pennsylvania-real-estate-investment-trust-pei-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.