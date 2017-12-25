PCM (PCMI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PCM earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.8748159478223 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCMI. ValuEngine raised PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on PCM from $28.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut PCM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

PCM (NASDAQ PCMI) opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. PCM has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). PCM had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PCM will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Public Sector, Canada and United Kingdom.

