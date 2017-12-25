PBF Energy (PBF) Given “Buy” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of PBF Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE PBF) opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3,850.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 63.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,551,000 after buying an additional 953,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,230,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,480,000 after purchasing an additional 635,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,111,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,969,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,671,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

