Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) and First Hawaiian (FHB) Critical Survey

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both commercial banks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 14.33% 7.10% 0.59% First Hawaiian 30.22% 9.02% 1.14%

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $26.96 million 2.60 $1.93 million $1.17 15.33 First Hawaiian $736.12 million 5.62 $230.17 million $1.65 17.95

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Hawaiian 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Dividends

Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Patriot National Bancorp pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 78.6% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Patriot National Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. (the Bank), a national banking association. The Bank offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) account, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS), individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs). The Bank’s other services include automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill paying, remote deposit capture, debit cards, money orders, traveler’s checks and automated teller machines (ATMs). The Bank offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and various consumer loans to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. Its commercial and industrial loan portfolio consists of commercial business loans and lines of credit to businesses and professionals.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc., formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management. It provides a range of deposit accounts and lending services to commercial and consumer customers, as well as credit card products, wealth management services and merchant processing services. It provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services and wealth management.

