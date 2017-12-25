Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $27.31 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,171 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 693,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 167,083 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 447,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,373,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $571,742,000 after acquiring an additional 708,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 849,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges sold 66,610 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,859,751.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,605,542.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital set a $30.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $24.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) opened at $27.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,760.00, a P/E ratio of -86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.85 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

