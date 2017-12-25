Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $26.06 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (MKL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Markel worth $26,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) opened at $1,126.69 on Monday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $612.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,157.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.93 and a beta of 1.05.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.67.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.64, for a total value of $213,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,740,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,080.96 per share, with a total value of $1,080,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,602.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,884 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $26.06 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (MKL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-has-26-06-million-holdings-in-markel-co-mkl.html.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.