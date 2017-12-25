Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $24.63 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Arrow Electronics worth $24,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 544,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE ARW) opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7,093.26, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $84.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 4,800 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $375,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,128.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,416 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $111,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,032 shares of company stock valued at $788,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

