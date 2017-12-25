PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in a research report released on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.18.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6,500.00, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $273.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

PacWest Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $108,636,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 112.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,379,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,801,000 after buying an additional 1,789,571 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 30,853.3% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,341,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,909,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,951,000 after buying an additional 771,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 86.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,907,000 after buying an additional 521,327 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

