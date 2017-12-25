OxFORD Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,765 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 62.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 65.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 42.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 22.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc. ( NYSE OMI ) opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,160.00, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

