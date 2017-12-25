Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intel by 236.1% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in Intel by 350.0% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Intel from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

Shares of Intel Co. ( NASDAQ INTC ) opened at $46.70 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,836.80, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Intel had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 889,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $39,323,708.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy J. Smith sold 472,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $20,891,465.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,734,130.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,914 shares of company stock valued at $68,196,589. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

