Overstock.com (OSTK) Shares Gap Down to $67.45

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.70, but opened at $67.45. Overstock.com shares last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 6317200 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.00, a PE ratio of -152.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.60 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan E. Johnson III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amit Goyal sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $153,263.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,021 in the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Overstock.com (OSTK) Shares Gap Down to $67.45” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/overstock-com-ostk-shares-gap-down-to-67-45.html.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.