Otelco (OTT) vs. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l (FSNN) Head-To-Head Survey

Otelco (NASDAQ: OTT) and Fusion Telecommunications Int'l (NASDAQ:FSNN) are both small-cap telecommunications services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Otelco alerts:

Otelco has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Telecommunications Int'l has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Otelco and Fusion Telecommunications Int'l’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco N/A N/A N/A Fusion Telecommunications Int'l -10.36% -276.63% -11.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otelco and Fusion Telecommunications Int'l’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco N/A N/A N/A ($9.59) -0.25 Fusion Telecommunications Int'l $122.04 million 0.65 -$12.71 million ($0.81) -4.35

Otelco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fusion Telecommunications Int'l. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otelco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Otelco and Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Telecommunications Int'l 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Fusion Telecommunications Int'l’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Telecommunications Int'l is more favorable than Otelco.

Summary

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l beats Otelco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. These services include local and long distance calling; network access to and from its customers; data transport; digital high-speed and dial-up Internet access; cable, satellite and Internet protocol television; wireless, and other telephone related services. The principal markets for these services are residential and business customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges the Company serves in Alabama, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Vermont and West Virginia. In addition, the Company serves business customers throughout Maine and New Hampshire and provides dial-up Internet service throughout the states of Maine and Missouri. In January 2014, the Company acquired Reliable Networks, a provider of cloud hosting and managed services for companies who rely on mission-critical applications.

About Fusion Telecommunications Int'l

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. is a United States-based provider of integrated cloud solutions, including cloud voice, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications to businesses, and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)-based voice services to carriers. The Company operates through two segments: Business Services and Carrier Services. Through Business Services segment, it provides cloud voice, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing and managed cloud-based applications to businesses of all sizes. Its suite of business services includes unified communications as a service, session initiation protocol trunking solution and file sharing solution. The Carrier Services segment includes termination of domestic and international carrier traffic utilizing VoIP technology. It offers solutions to small, medium and large businesses. It offers domestic and international VoIP services to carriers around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.