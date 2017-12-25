Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) Given $11.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oncobiologics an industry rank of 114 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ ONS) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 118,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. Oncobiologics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan sold 104,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $119,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncobiologics stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 9.59% of Oncobiologics worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing biosimilar therapeutics. It is focused on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The Company offers BioSymphony Platform.

