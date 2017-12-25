Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Odyssey Marine Exploration earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.8179104594135 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. 18,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.08. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.22.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 35,741 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $137,245.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,422.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 21,500 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $82,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,422.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (Odyssey) is a deep-ocean exploration company. The Company’s techniques are applied to mineral exploration, shipwreck cargo recovery, and other marine survey and exploration charter services. The Company is engaged in discovering shipwreck sites in the deep ocean and conducting archaeological excavations with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

