Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

OZM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 7,211,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 2,147,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,335,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonerise Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group ( NYSE OZM ) opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.61. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.

