NVR, Inc. (NVR) Holdings Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of NVR worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Broad Run Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $91,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $915,632,000 after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 331.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc. (NVR) opened at $3,480.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,631.78 and a 12 month high of $3,530.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $38.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.77 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.22%. NVR’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $28.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 147.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Timothy M. Donahue sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,266.87, for a total transaction of $1,064,999.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Moran sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,261.99, for a total value of $16,143,588.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,089,009.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,707.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.75.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

