Nomura (NMR) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News stories about Nomura (NYSE:NMR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nomura earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.113394866364 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Nomura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Nomura ( NMR ) traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,379. Nomura has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21,580.00, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.

