Newmont Mining (NEM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.29

Media coverage about Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newmont Mining earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4498227672795 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Newmont Mining ( NYSE NEM ) traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19,690.00, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.10. Newmont Mining has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $39.63.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Newmont Mining will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $207,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,730 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $830,861. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

