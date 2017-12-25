New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,466 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) opened at $24.28 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $2,913.60, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, insider C. David Cone sold 35,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $832,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,336.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-boosts-stake-in-taylor-morrison-home-corporation-tmhc.html.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.