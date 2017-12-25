New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 57,900 Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of GameStop worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GME. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GameStop by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GameStop by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Stephanie M. Shern sold 4,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $71,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,474 shares in the company, valued at $241,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop Corp. ( NYSE:GME ) opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,869.07, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. GameStop’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Vetr downgraded GameStop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.58 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.47.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

