New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of New Senior Investment Group worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 214,230 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 535,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 67,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE SNR) opened at $7.55 on Monday. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $620.22, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is -358.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/new-senior-investment-group-inc-snr-holdings-reduced-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.