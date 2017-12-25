NetGear (NTGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James Financial upgraded NetGear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetGear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,770.00, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.52. NetGear has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. analysts forecast that NetGear will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 19,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $943,026.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,731 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NetGear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,764,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NetGear by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,917,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NetGear by 28.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,105,000 after purchasing an additional 311,735 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NetGear by 3.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,066,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetGear by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

