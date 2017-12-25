Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.08% of Nelnet worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 64.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 168.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 159.08 and a quick ratio of 159.08.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $115,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,748 shares of company stock worth $724,308. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc focuses on delivering education-related products and services and student loan asset management. The Company is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The Company’s segments include Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce, Communications, Asset Generation and Management, and Corporate and Other Activities.

