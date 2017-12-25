Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $1.69 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on SIG. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. ( NYSE:SIG ) opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,480.00, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

