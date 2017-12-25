National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 7.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE NHI) opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 12.72 and a current ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market cap of $3,140.00, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHI. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

