MRC Global Inc (MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on MRC Global from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

MRC Global (NYSE MRC) remained flat at $$16.59 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,570.00, a P/E ratio of -59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

MRC Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 328.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 371,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

