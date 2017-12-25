Mitek Systems (MITK) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ MITK) opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James B. Debello sold 10,313 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $88,691.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,903 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 4,854 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $41,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,527 in the last ninety days. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 99,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

