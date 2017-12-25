Mistras Group (MG) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) in a research report released on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We continue to expect aerospace to be a growth driver in 2018 on contributions from the company’s Safran contract. We reiterate our HOLD rating and $22 price target.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Mistras Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Mistras Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG ) opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $628.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.28 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Keefe sold 4,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $883,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

