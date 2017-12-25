Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 135,070 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,070 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.0% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,661,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,611,829,000 after acquiring an additional 333,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,454,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,541,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,893,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,457 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,579,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,168,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,041,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,612,000 after acquiring an additional 910,496 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE BMY) opened at $60.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99,770.00, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.42%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 156,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $9,922,601.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 584,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,031,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Vetr cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

