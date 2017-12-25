Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 82,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,206,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,678,000 after buying an additional 107,201 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 87,443 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $15,126,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE MRK) opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153,710.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.41%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/merck-co-inc-mrk-shares-bought-by-sky-investment-group-llc.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.