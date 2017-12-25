MarketAxess’ (MKTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their buy rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $215.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) opened at $201.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,571.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.69. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $145.10 and a twelve month high of $211.06.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $6,240,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,113,076 shares in the company, valued at $198,450,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,225 shares of company stock worth $8,955,630 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

