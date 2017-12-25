Markel Co. (MKL) Vice Chairman Sells $226,546.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.73, for a total value of $226,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,210 shares in the company, valued at $121,439,983.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Markel Co. (MKL) opened at $1,126.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $612.00 and a 1 year high of $1,157.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Markel by 11.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

